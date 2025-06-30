Tata Steel gets show cause notice over ITC availed during FY19-23

New Delhi: Tata Steel on Sunday said it has received a show cause-cum-demand (SCN) notice from tax authorities over an “alleged irregular availment of input tax credit” amounting to over Rs 1,000 crore between FY19- FY23.

According to the notice received on Saturday, the steel major is required to show cause before the Additional/ Joint Commissioner of Central GST & Central Excise, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand within 30 days “as to why the Goods and Service Tax (GST), amounting to Rs 1007,54,83,342 for the period FY19 through FY23 shall not be demanded and recovered from the company”, Tata Steel said in a stock exchange filing.

The notice, issued by the Office of the Commissioner (Audit), Central Tax, Ranchi, on June 27, said the input tax credit was availed in contravention of the provisions of Section 74(1) of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017/State Goods and Services Act, 2017 (CGST/SGST) read with Section 20 Integrated Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.

The company said it has already paid a GST of Rs 514,19,36,211 in the normal course of business. “The above GST amount is proposed to be appropriated in the notice and therefore alleged GST exposure is Rs 493,35,47,131 only,” the filing said.

The company said it believes that the notice “has no merits and the company shall make its submissions before the appropriate forum within the given timelines”. “There is no impact on financial, operational, or other activities of the company, arising from the said SCN,” it added.