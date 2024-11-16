Tata Steel ferro alloys unit becomes first in the country to publish EPD

Jamshedpur: In a first in India’s ferrochrome industry, Tata Steel’s Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division on Friday announced the publication of its environmental product declaration (EPD) for ferrochrome, stating that it will help the company in its journey towards sustainable business practices.

The EPD is a Type III eco-label that provides transparent, third-party verified data on the product’s environmental impact based on a full lifecycle assessment (LCA). This step is part of Tata Steel’s broader strategy to offer its customers sustainable solutions while meeting global environmental standards, the company said in a press release on Friday.

Ferrochrome, a critical input for stainless steel production, is used extensively across multiple industries. By publishing the EPD for ferrochrome, Tata Steel provides detailed insights into the product’s environmental performance, helping customers make informed, and sustainable choices, it said.

The EPD will also support Tata Steel’s customers in green building projects, as it is increasingly required for securing credit points in the construction industry’s green certifications. The LCA study conducted in-house by the corporate sustainability team for the ferrochrome EPD, complies with ISO 14040 and ISO 14044 standards, ensuring a rigorous evaluation of the product’s environmental impact from raw material extraction, transportation and manufacturing.

The EPD is registered in the International EPD System and is publicly accessible. Commenting on the initiative, Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-Charge, FAMD, said, “Sustainability lies at the heart of everything we do at Tata Steel. Our latest EPD for ferrochrome represents our unstinted commitment to environmental transparency and leadership in the industry.”