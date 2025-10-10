Tata Steel crude steel output in India up 7%

New Delhi: Steel major Tata Steel on Thursday said its crude steel production in India rose by seven per cent to 5.67 million tonnes in the second quarter of the current fiscal, primarily aided by normalisation of operations post the completion of relining of a blast furnace at Jamshedpur, in Jharkhand.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that in Q2FY26, Tata Steel India’s crude steel production was 5.67 million tonnes. Production was up eight per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis and seven per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Tata Steel India sales during the second quarter of this financial year rose to 5.56 MT, over 5.11 MT in the year-ago period, the filing said. “Tata Steel India’s deliveries for the quarter stood at 5.56 million tonnes. Domestic deliveries grew... aided by improved production and stable demand across market segments despite the seasonal rains,” the filing said.

The company said that it continues to strengthen its product portfolio through new facilities and customer approvals. The recently commissioned continuous galvanising line at Kalinganagar, in Odisha, has secured facility approvals from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tonnes per annum.

It is one of the world’s most geographically diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world.

The group reported a consolidated turnover of around $26 billion for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. PTI