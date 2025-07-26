Tata Sons profit jumps nearly ten times in 5 yrs to Rs 26,232 cr in FY25

New Delhi: Tata Sons, the principal investment holding firm of the Tata Group of companies, saw its profit after tax jump nearly ten times in the last five years to hit Rs 26,232 crore in 2024-25 compared to Rs 2,680 crore in FY2019-20, according to its latest annual report.

In terms of revenue, the company saw it climb over one-and-a-half fold to Rs 38,835 crore in FY25 from Rs 24,896 crore in FY20.

The net worth of the company also surged nearly three-and-a-half times to Rs 1,49,680 crore in FY25 from Rs 45,586 crore in FY20.

Tata Group’s aggregate revenue stood at Rs 15,34,341 crore in FY25 as compared to Rs 7,89,057 crore in FY20, as per Tata Sons’ annual report for 2024-25.

Tata Motors remained the biggest revenue earner for the group at Rs 4,45,939 crore in FY25, up from Rs 2,64,041 crore in FY20.

Tata Consultancy Services was the next with a revenue of Rs 2,59,286 crore in FY25, up from Rs 1,61,541 crore in

FY20.

Tata Steel was the third biggest revenue earner for the group at Rs 2,20,083 crore in FY25, up from Rs 1,50,794 crore in FY20. Among the unlisted entities, Air India, which was acquired by the Tata Group in 2021, reported revenue of Rs 78,636 crore in FY25 and Tata Electronics, established in 2020, posted revenue of Rs 66,601 crore in FY25. Tata Digital posted revenue of Rs 32,188 crore in FY25, up from just Rs 7 crore in FY20.

N Chandrasekaran, the executive chairman of Tata Sons, emerged as one of India’s highest-paid corporate leaders in FY25, receiving a total compensation of Rs 155.81 crore, as per the company’s latest annual report.

For FY25, Tata Sons said based on its performance, the directors have recommended a dividend of Rs 64,900 per ordinary share on 4,04,146 ordinary shares, which if declared by the shareholders, would involve a cash outflow of Rs 2,622.91 crore.

In the previous year, the dividend was at Rs 35,000 with an outgo of Rs 1,414.51 crore.

The directors have also recommended a dividend on the cumulative redeemable preference shares (CRPS) amounting to Rs 13 lakh. In the previous year, it was at Rs 19.78 crore.