Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd bags LEED Platinum Certification

New Delhi: Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL) has obtained the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum Certification under the LEED v4.1 EBOM (Existing Buildings: Operations and Maintenance) Rating System for six additional existing office buildings, including the Learning & Development Centre (CENPEID), Rani Bagh Protection Office and four key district offices.

These buildings have fulfilled the requirements of the LEED Green Building Rating System, established by the US Green Building Council and verified by Green Business Certification Inc.

LEED Platinum is the highest rating awarded by the US Green Building Council & Green Business Certification Inc.

(USGBC/GBCL) and recognizes excellence in energy efficiency, water conservation, sustainable practices, indoor environmental quality, and innovation in design.

With this, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd’s 10 existing buildings have received LEED Platinum Certification so far.

This milestone adds to Tata Power-DDL’s earlier success in 2022, when four major offices, including the Corporate office, received the same recognition.

The certification was granted after a rigorous evaluation of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd’s green building practices, which include energy-efficient LED lighting and HVAC systems, optimized use of natural resources and water conservation measures, and enhanced indoor environmental quality and occupant comfort.

The operations and maintenance of these offices of the discom were evaluated on key sustainability metrics such as energy savings, water conservation, and carbon footprint, and were found to be in compliance with global standards.