Tata Power completes UP transmission proj

New Delhi: Tata Power on Wednesday said it has commissioned two transmission lines in Uttar Pradesh, completing all extra high voltage (EHV) infrastructure under the South East UP Power Transmission Company Limited (SEUPPTCL) project.



The newly operational lines — 400 kV Tanda–Gonda and 400 kV Gonda–Basti double circuit — span 154 circuit kilometres. With this, the SEUPPTCL network comprises three 765 kV lines (951 ckm), 14 400 kV lines (566 ckm), and three 765/400 kV substations with a combined transformation capacity of 3,460 MVA.

The commissioning of four key assets, including the 765 kV Mainpuri–Bara and Mainpuri–Unnao single circuit lines along with the two 400 kV lines, is expected to facilitate evacuation of over 4,000 MW of thermal power generated within the state. The infrastructure is aimed at supporting rising electricity demand and improving grid stability.

SEUPPTCL is part of Resurgent Power Ventures Pte Limited, a joint venture led by Tata Power with participation from ICICI Bank and other investors. The project was acquired through the resolution of stressed power assets.

The transmission network was built with over 45,000 metric tonnes of tower steel and more than 8,600 km of conductors, and involved 139 crossings, including railway tracks, highways and rivers.

With these additions, Tata Power’s operational transmission network has reached 5,466 circuit kilometres.