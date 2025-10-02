Tata Power arm to set up 80 MW FDRE project at Rs 1,200 crore

New Delhi: Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has signed a power purchase agreement with Tata Power Mumbai Distribution to develop an 80 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore.

FDRE projects integrate solar, wind, and battery storage to ensure reliable power dispatch during peak hours, enhancing grid stability.

The project will be executed within 24 months, parent company Tata Power said in an exchange filing.

According to Tata Power, the project will generate about 315 million units (MUs) annually, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by over 0.25 million tons each year.

A key feature is a four-hour peak power supply commitment, guaranteeing at least 90 per cent availability during high-demand periods.

The initiative will help Tata Power Mumbai Distribution meet its Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO), mandated by the State Regulatory Commission.

Once operational, the clean energy will be integrated into the company’s distribution network, providing low-emission electricity to nearly 8 lakh customers across residential, commercial, and industrial segments.

With this addition, TPREL’s total renewable capacity will rise to 11.3 GW, including 9.4 GW under power purchase agreements and 5.7 GW at various implementation stages.

Its current operational portfolio stands at 5.6 GW, comprising 4.6 GW solar and 1 GW wind.