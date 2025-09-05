Tata Motors to cut PV prices by up to Rs 1.45L from Sept 22

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Friday said it will cut passenger vehicle prices ranging between Rs 65,000 and Rs 1.45 lakh effective September 22 to pass on the full benefit of GST reduction to customers.

The Mumbai-based auto major said that its small car Tiago will see a price drop of Rs 75,000, Tigor Rs 80,000, and Altroz Rs 1.10 lakh.

Similarly, the price of compact SUV Punch will come down by Rs 85,000 and that of Nexon by Rs 1.55 lakh.

Mid-sized model Curvv would also see a price cut of Rs 65,000, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Prices of company’s premium SUVs - Harrier and Safari, wll see a price reduction of 1.4 lakh and Rs 1.45 lakh respectively, the statement added.

“In line with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision, the Hon’ble Finance Minister’s intent and our Customer First philosophy, Tata Motors will fully honour the intent and spirit of this reform by passing on the entire benefit of the reduction in GST to our customers,”

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said.