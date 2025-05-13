Tata Motors Q4 profit falls 51% to `8,556 cr

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a 51 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,556 crore for the March quarter, hit by lower volumes and operating leverage.

The auto major had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 17,528 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Its total revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,19,503 crore against Rs 1,19,033 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

For the 2024-25 fiscal year, the company’s consolidated net profit was Rs 28,149 crore compared to Rs 31,807 crore in the preceding financial year.

The total revenue in FY25 was Rs 4,39,695 crore against Rs 4,34,016 crore in FY24.

“On a consolidated basis, the automotive business is now debt-free, reducing interest costs. This is both pleasing and significant as it reflects healthy business fundamentals delivered by a resilient team,” Tata Motors CFO PB Balaji said.

Drawing strength from it, in this environment of heightened uncertainty, the automaker will remain agile, proactively drive its growth agenda, reduce cash break-even further while continuing to invest in the future, he added.

“With the shareholders also approving the demerger, we are on track to realise the full potential of each of the businesses,” Balaji said.

Tata Motors noted that tariffs and related geopolitical actions are making the operating environment uncertain and challenging.

The global premium luxury segment and Indian domestic markets are expected to weather this relatively better, he stated. The company said revenue of its UK-based arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) stood at 7.7 billion pounds, down 1.7 per cent year-on-year, while full-year revenue stood at 29 billion pounds, almost flat compared to FY24.