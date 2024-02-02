Tata Motors Q3 net profit jumps 133% to Rs 7,100 crore

Mumbai: Tata Motors Ltd on Friday posted a 133.32 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 7,100 crore in Q3 FY24.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,043 crore in the year-ago period, which was its first profit in two years.

The consolidated revenue for Q3 FY24 was up 25 per cent y-o-y to Rs 1,10,600 crore, the company said in a statement.

“We remain positive on all three auto businesses. We expect the performance to further improve in Q4 on account of seasonality, new launches and improving supplies at JLR,” Tata Motors said in a statement.