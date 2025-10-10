Tata Elxsi Q2 net profit falls 32.5% to Rs 154.8 crore

New Delhi: Design and technology services firm Tata Elxsi on Thursday posted a 32.5 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 154.8 crore in the July-September quarter of FY26.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 229.4 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

The company’s revenue from operations came in at Rs 918 crore, a 3.8 per cent decrease from Rs 955 crore in Q2 FY25.

“Amidst dynamic market conditions and geopolitical uncertainties, we delivered strong QoQ growth across overseas markets, led by the US, which grew at 7.9 per cent QoQ. Our Media & Communication business, which accounts for more than 31 per cent of our revenue, posted a smart QoQ growth of 6.8 per cent, supported by large deal ramp-ups and new deal wins across the regions.

“The transportation business, which accounts for more than 53 per cent of our revenue, registered a 0.7 per cent QoQ growth in the second quarter, building on the momentum of large deal wins and global OEM SDV programs,” Tata Elxsi CEO and MD Manoj Raghavan said.

The company’s employee count stood at 11,951 at the end of the second quarter of FY26.

Shares of Tata Elxsi settled 2.08 per cent higher at Rs 5,573.15 on the BSE on Thursday.