Tata Capital to launch its IPO on Monday, sets price band at `310–326 per equity share

Mumbai: Tata Capital Limited (‘TCL’ or the ‘Company’), shall open the Bid/Offer in relation to its initial public offer (IPO) of Equity Shares on Monday, October 6, 2025.

The Price Band of the Offer has been fixed at Rs 310 to Rs 326 per Equity Share (‘Price Band’).

Bids can be made for a minimum of 46 Equity Shares and in multiples of 46 Equity Shares thereafter.

The initial public offer comprises of offer of up to 475,824,280 Equity Shares (‘Total Offer Size’) com-prising of a fresh issue of up to 210,000,000 Equity Shares (‘Fresh Issue’) and an offer for sale of up to 265,824,280 Equity Shares (‘Offer for Sale’).

The selling shareholders are Tata Sons Pvt Ltd (the ‘Promoter Selling Shareholder’) selling up to 230,000,000 Equity Shares and International Finance Corporation (IFC) (the ‘Investor Selling Sharehold-er’) selling up to 35,824,280 Equity Shares.

The Anchor Investor Bidding Date shall be Friday, October 3, 2025, and the Bid/Offer shall close on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

The Company proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the Fresh Issue towards augmenting its Tier-I capital base to meet the Company’s future capital requirements, including onward lending (the ‘Ob-ject of the Offer’).

The Equity Shares are being offered through the red herring prospectus of the Company dated Sep-tember 26, 2025 (the ‘Red Herring Prospectus’), filed with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai (the ‘ROC’). The Equity Shares offered through the Red Herring Prospectus are proposed to be listed on BSE Ltd (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE).

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets India PvtLtd, HDFC Bank Ltd, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, IIFL Capital Services Ltd (formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd), JP Morgan India Pvt Ltd, and SBI Capital Markets Ltd are the book running lead managers to the Offer.