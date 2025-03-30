Tata AutoComp to acquire 80% stake in Artifex Interior Systems

New Delhi: Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd on Sunday said it will acquire 80 per cent stake in Artifex Interior Systems Ltd, a part of the Jaguar Land Rover group, for an undisclosed sum.

On completion of this transaction, Artifex, with revenue of GBP 296 million (FY25), will join the TATA Autocomp (TACO) family, the company said in a statement.

The company has purchased the majority shareholding from Jaguar Land Rover Ventures Ltd, a subsidiary within the Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc group, which is part of Tata Motors Ltd, it added.

With this acquisition, TACO consolidates its position as one of India’s largest automotive component manufacturers, strengthens its presence in Europe’s automotive sector, and further establishes itself as an integral part of the supply chain for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles, the

company said.

“This acquisition aligns with our strategic vision of expanding our global footprint and strengthening our expertise in automotive interior systems,” Tata AutoComp Systems Vice Chairman Arvind Goel said.

He further said, “Artifex’s advanced manufacturing capabilities and established customer relationships will enhance our presence in key markets, enabling us to deliver differentiated solutions and drive long-term growth.” This acquisition leverages Tata AutoComp’s global presence and expertise in automotive component

manufacturing.