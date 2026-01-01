Tarun Garg takes charge as first Indian CMD of Hyundai Motor India

Gurugram: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Thursday announced that Tarun Garg has officially assumed charge as the MD & CEO, effective January 01, 2026. This historic milestone marks the first time an Indian national heads HMIL since its inception 29 years ago - a testament to Hyundai Motor Group’s confidence in India’s leadership and our country’s growing strategic importance in the global automotive landscape. With over three decades of automotive experience, Mr. Garg brings in the right expertise to lead HMIL’s second phase of growth in India. Prior to HMIL, he built an illustrious career at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, advancing through key roles to Executive Director of Marketing, Logistics, Parts & Accessories.