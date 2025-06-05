Target of 500 GW renewable energy production by 2030, says Khattar

Chandigarh: Union Energy, Housing and Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that under the Developed India Vision a target of 500 GW renewable energy production by 2030 has been set. Along with renewable energy production, energy storage projects are also being prepared. Under this, the country’s first variable speed pumped storage plant unit has been started in Tehri, Uttarakhand.

The Union Minister virtually inaugurated the first unit of India’s first variable speed pumped storage plant in Tehri from the Ministry of Energy, New Delhi. This unit will play an important role in energy storage in the country.

The Union Minister said that the project will not only promote clean energy storage but will also play a key role in ensuring grid stability.

This is a proud moment for India in the power sector. The first unit of 1000 MW PSP has been commissioned by THDC India Ltd.

The project will strengthen grid stability with four variable speed turbine units with a capacity of 1000 MW each and will play a key role in better integration of renewable energy.

The Tehri PSD is not only the country’s first variable speed pumped storage plant but also the largest plant developed by any CPSE.

The project will play a key role in enabling clean energy storage solutions and ensuring greater grid stability. THDC is the biggest contributor to green development and energy security.

Review of Urban Development Projects

Khattar along with Minister of State for Urban Development Tokhan Sahu reviewed the evaluation of the progress of major urban development projects including AMRUT, PMAY, PM-eBus Service, Swachh Bharat Mission and PM Swanidhi. He directed the officials to complete the projects within the time-bound period.

The minister also instructed the officials to prepare state-wise progress reports for close monitoring and provide targeted assistance to the states facing delays to accelerate the pace of urban development.