Taparia Tools launches steel files

Mumbai: Taparia Tools introduced Steel Files in their hand tools category. Files is hand tool used for Filing Metals, Wood & Plastic in order to remove excess material from a work piece.

Steel Files are manufactured from high carbon – high chromium material & through hardened with different variety of cuts – such as bastard, second & Smooth. Also, it comes in various Shapes & sizes on their application.

Files Type & Uses: 1. Flat/Hand Files are used for general works, 2. Half Round Files are used for Filing inside of rings, 3. Round Files also knows as Rat-Tail Files are used for enlarging round holes or cutting a scalloped edge, 4. Triangular Files also known as three square files that’s used for cuts in different angles less than 90 Degree, 5. Square Files are used for variety of things as it has cut on all four sides, 6. Knife Files are used for slotting or wedging

operations.

Filing is an art. It’s not just as easy as filing back and forth, in order to get a smooth & polished finish; filing must be done in a straight way, due to which it helps the files to last for a longer period.

The files teeth are to be protected by keeping it clean & clear of any dirt particles.