Taparia Tools launches Cut-off Wheels

Mumbai: Taparia Tool launches Cut-off Wheels for fast-cutting applications. These wheels are made by bonding together of Aluminium Oxide. These wheels can be used in various metal & stainless-steel cutting applications.

Taparia has always endeavoured to provide high quality products. At Taparia Safety is of highest priority, therefore the cut off wheels are double netted for ensuring high safety of operator during operation that cuts fast with long life, the properties of fast cut-rate, hardness, strength, and low heat retention, has lead to aluminium oxide mineral becoming the preferred choice by operators and professionals in various types of abrasive applications including ferrous alloys.

These wheels can be used in various metal & stainless-steel cutting applications. The size of the wheel used has to be as per the size of the power tool. Taparia’s cut off wheels are available in 105mm and 355 mm diameters with a thickness of 1.0mm and 2,5mm respectively.