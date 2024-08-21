Tap Health announces strategic partnership with MeraDoc to offer 24/7 online medical advice

New Delhi: Tap Health, India’s only indigenous AI healthcare startup, on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with MeraDoc, a pioneer in integrated health management solutions in the country. Through this alliance, Tap Health users will benefit from MeraDoc’s extensive network of qualified doctors, who leverage technology to simplify healthcare delivery and offer expert medical advice on a 24/7 basis.

Tap Health addresses illness diagnosis and chronic ailment management through its AI-based health assistant and digital therapeutic solutions. Its voice-based vernacular AI Health Assistant answers all health questions and delivers preliminary diagnosis of up to 1,600 ailments and illnesses based on symptoms. Whether users seek an initial opinion, a second perspective or have general health-related queries, Tap Health delivers accurate guidance in regional languages, using local vocabulary and nuances to make the diagnosis easier to comprehend.

“While we deliver free AI-powered preliminary diagnoses to our users, they still need to consult a doctor to confirm the diagnosis and begin the prescribed treatment. That’s where the partnership with MeraDoc displays its intrinsic synergies and customer benefits. As part of this partnership, Tap Health users will have the ability to connect with qualified doctors for paid, real-time consultations,” Tap Health CEO & Founder Rahul Maroli said.

The collaboration enhances access to quality healthcare by integrating MeraDoc’s extensive network of doctors into Tap Health’s platform, offering seamless and immediate access to medical consultations from the comfort of their homes. The alliance will thus also offer the benefit of early detection of ailments, reducing prescription, treatment and recovery cycles, leading to lower medical expenses. Those suffering from chronic illnesses particularly stand to benefit from this strategic partnership.

MeraDoc CEO & Founder Sudhir Mathur said: “Our partnership with Tap Health represents an exciting opportunity to reach a broader audience and further our commitment to provide accessible healthcare. Tap Health’s innovative use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its focus on personalized care make it an ideal partner. Together, we will ensure that more people can access the medical care they need, whenever and wherever they need it.”