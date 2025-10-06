T S C Bosh assumes charge as Director (Projects), REC Limited

New Delhi: T S C Bosh has assumed charge as Director (Projects), REC Ltd on October 3, 2025. Ministry of Power issued an order in this regard following approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on October 1, 2025. With over 35 years of extensive experience in Power Sector, Bosh has held several key leadership positions, including serving as the CEO of REC Power Development & Consultancy Ltd. He has also demonstrated leadership in Strategic Decision Making, Business Development & Coordination with all Stakeholders. He has played pivotal role in successful implementation of major national electrification initiatives under the Flagship Programmes of Government of India.