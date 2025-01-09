Swiggy launches Swiggy Serves’ initiative to redistribute surplus food

New Delhi: Food delivery aggregator Swiggy on Thursday launched the ‘Swiggy Serves’ initiative to reduce food waste across its value chain and combat hunger.

Under the programme, surplus food from its restaurant partners will be redistributed to underserved communities.

The food delivery platform has partnered with volunteer-driven organisation Robin Hood Army (RHA) for the initiative.

The Robin Hood Army (RHA) is a volunteer-based, zero-funds organisation with thousands of young professionals, retired folks, homemakers, and college students as volunteers.

Speaking at the launch, Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Swiggy Food Marketplace shared, “Currently, we are live in 33 cities and we plan to take this initiative to more cities. This isn’t just about reducing waste, it’s about creating a meaningful impact, ensuring that no meal goes waste.”