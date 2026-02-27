Swiggy, IRCTC expand ‘Food on Train’ service to 152 stations across India

Mumbai: Food delivery and quick commerce firm Swiggy on Thursday said it has expanded its ‘Food on Train’ service, in collaboration with IRCTC, to 152 stations across India in 12-month period, up from 70 stations a year-ago, driven by a rising nation-wide demand for diverse culinary options.

The company also said it plans to focus on diversity by doubling down on transit hubs across India, from major junctions to regional stops like Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh), Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) and Kharagpur (West Bengal).

Swiggy has doubled down on its ‘Food on Train’ service, marking a 117 per cent growth in network expansion-- from 70 stations in February 2025 to 152 stations as of February 2026, it said.

Swiggy also announced the launch of Holi special food menu for travellers from February 28 to March 8 and said that it also has expanded its ‘Train Friendly Dishes’ menu, a segment engineered for high-speed convenience.