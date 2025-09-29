Swadeshi Mela to be organised in all 75 UP districts before Diwali

Greater Noida: In a major step towards empowering artisans, craftsmen, and entrepreneurs, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced that “Swadeshi Melas” will be organised across all 75 districts of the state ahead of Diwali this year. MSME minister Rakesh Sachan informed that these trade fairs will run for about 9 to 10 days in each district.

The event to be organised under the banner of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS), will carry the theme of “Swadeshi Mela.”

The initiative aims to advance the “Vocal for Local” call of PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while giving a strong push to indigenous products.

He added, “Earlier, such fairs were limited to only 18 districts. This year, their expansion to all districts will provide artisans and handicraft entrepreneurs with a much larger marketplace and direct consumer reach. Along with showcasing traditional crafts, the initiative also plans to pass on the benefits of GST reforms to buyers.”