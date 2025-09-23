‘Swachhta Abhiyan 5.0’: MCF GM leads tree plantation

Raebareli: As part of the ongoing Swachhta Abhiyan 5.0 being observed from September 17 to October 2, 2025, the General Manager of Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli, Prashant Kumar Mishra, along with officers and employees, carried out a cleanliness drive and tree plantation on September 20, 2025 at the Type-2 Colony residential area near the temple and yoga shed.

On this occasion, he emphasised the importance of cleanliness and environmental conservation.

MCF’s Principal Chief Engineer, Satya Prakash Yadav, informed that 1,000 saplings of Peepal, Amaltas, Gulmohar, Teak, Ashok, Ficus, Karanj and other species, along with 10,000 seeds, were planted in the residential area. He further stated that under the fortnight-long Swachhta activities, the Civil Department, in coordination with various departments, is conducting cleanliness drives in residential colonies, shopping complexes, Kendriya Vidyalaya, administrative buildings, and all workshops until 2 October.

He also highlighted that during the current year, 50,000 trees and 3 lakh seeds have already been planted in the MCF

campus.