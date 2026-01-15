SVC Bank steps into 120th year

Mumbai: SVC Bank, formerly known as The Shamrao Vithal Co-operative Bank Ltd, marked its Foundation Day on Wednesday, commemorating the beginning of its 120th year of operations and service.

The multi-state scheduled bank has evolved in line with changing financial needs while continuing to uphold the cooperative ethos that has defined its journey, the bank said.

Its chairman Durgesh Chandavarkar said: “Our journey... reflects the confidence and trust reposed in us by our customers, members, and stakeholders across generations...we are committed to building a resilient, future-ready cooperative bank that continues to support sustainable growth and meet the evolving expectations of our stakeholders.”