Survey: 7 in 10 respondents feel Rs 1 cr sufficient for ‘comfortable retirement’

New Delhi: Awareness about the required retirement corpus continues to be low, but 7 in 10 respondents feel that Rs 1 crore would be sufficient for a comfortable retirement, a survey said.

The 2025 edition shows steady progress, with the Index score rising from 44 in 2022 to 48 in 2025, driven by stronger fitness habits, regular health check-ups, and higher insurance adoption, according to the annual India Retirement Index Study - IRIS 5.0.

“While financial confidence remains stable, awareness about the required retirement corpus continues to be low, with 7 in 10 respondents believing that Rs 1 crore would be sufficient for a comfortable retirement. Health preparedness records the sharpest gain, highlighting India’s growing focus on wellness as a pillar of secure retirement,” it said.

The survey had a sample size of 2,242 respondents in the age group of 25-65 years across 28 cities. Of this, 50 per cent of respondents are salaried, and the remaining self-employed with an annual salary of Rs 5 lakh and above.

IRIS Index, an indication of retirement preparedness, has moderated to 48 compared to 49 recorded last year.

As many as 50 per cent of respondents believe retirement planning must begin before the age of 35 and as soon as earning starts.

“IRIS 5.0 signals a clear shift towards smarter and more holistic retirement planning. Today’s consumers are showing greater health consciousness, higher product awareness, and sustained financial confidence,” Axis Max Life Insurance’s newly appointed MD and CEO Sumit Madan said.

As health preparedness improves, the next frontier is building an adequate retirement corpus and emotional resilience, Madan, who took charge earlier this month, said. The study also highlighted a growing segment of individuals uncertain about how to begin their planning, reinforcing the need for trusted advisory support.

“Diverse segments such as gig workers, women, and return migrants require tailored and inclusive solutions. The findings underline how the next phase of growth for the industry will hinge on delivering more innovative, advisory-led, and inclusive retirement solutions,” he added.

The latest edition also focused on segments such as return migrants and gig workers, capturing the diverse emotional and financial realities shaping India’s retirement landscape.

For the first time, he said, return migrants have been studied separately as a cohort, offering insights into how this

group balances financial confidence with renewed focus on health and well-being after

relocation.