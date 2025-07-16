Surajit Mishra takes charge as Director in-charge (B&DSP), SAIL





New Delhi: Surajit Mishra has taken charge as Director-in-charge (Burnpur & Durgapur Steel Plants), SAIL on Tuesday. Prior to this, he was Executive Director (Projects) of IISCO Steel Plant, Burnpur. An alumnus of Odisha University of Technology & Research, Bhubaneswar, Mishra started his career in Visvesvaraya Iron & Steel Plant (VISL), Bhadravati, Karnataka in July 1990 & rose to position of Chief General Manager (Works) at VISL in 2020. In June 2022, he was transferred to Durgapur Steel Plant, before being posted to IISCO, Burnpur as Chief General Manager In-Charge (Projects) in Dec 2022 & was eleviated to Executive Director (Projects) in July 2023.