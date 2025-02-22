Sunil Mittal receives honorary knighthood medal

New Delhi: Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, has on Saturday received the insignia of the Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE). He was presented the medal at a special investiture ceremony in the presence of friends and family at the British High Commissioner’s residence in New Delhi. “The ceremony follows the announcement in 2024 that His Majesty The King has been graciously pleased to confer Mittal the Honorary Knighthood for services to UK-India business relations,” a release said. Mittal said it is an honour to have received the KBE from His Majesty, King Charles III. Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India described Mittal as a great friend of the UK with significant investments, including BT, Gleneagles, Norlake Hospitality, and OneWeb.