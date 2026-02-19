Sunak says India well-positioned to be leader in AI

New Delhi: Supported by a deep talent pool and strong digital public infrastructure, India is well-positioned to be a leader in AI and demonstrate its mass adoption and deployment in society, former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.

At an interactive session during the ongoing AI Impact Summit here, Sunak also said there are different attitudes towards artificial intelligence (AI) around the world, and in India, there is “incredible optimism and trust”, whereas in the West, the “overriding feeling is one of anxiety at the moment”.

The session – ‘AI for All: Reimagining Global Cooperation’ – was hosted by Carnegie India in association with the Observer Research Foundation, among other partners.