Summer crops’ acreage falls to 65.29 lakh hectare

New Delhi: The area under coverage for summer crops is marginally down so far at 65.29 lakh hectares, according to the Agriculture Ministry data.

The sowing area under rice and oilseeds is less, while the acreage of pulses and coarse cereals is higher, the data showed. The ministry on Monday released the progress of area coverage under summer crops as of April 28, 2023.

As per the data, the area under coverage for rice stood at 27.45 lakh hectares so far against 29.14 lakh hectares in the year-ago period. Pulses acreage rose to 17.57 lakh hectare from 16.23 lakh hectares, while sowing area of coarse cereals increased to 10.86 lakh hectares from 10.19 lakh hectares.