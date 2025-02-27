Suman Kumar takes over as Director (Planning, Biz Development) at IOC
New Delhi: Suman Kumar has assumed charge as Director (Planning & Business Development) on the board of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Thursday. Prior to this appointment, he was heading the exploration and production (E&P) vertical as Executive Director at Corporate Office, IOC. “A seasoned professional with over 30 years of experience, Kumar has played a pivotal role in upscaling of natural gas, petrochemicals, city gas distribution and renewable energy businesses,” IOC said. A mechanical engineer from MIT Muzaffarpur with an MBA and advanced management training, he has held leadership positions across LPG operations, petroleum product sales, energy conservation, and carbon emission mitigation.
