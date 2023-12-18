Sukanti Ghosh appointed Prez of Global Policy and Comms, Chairman’s Office

London / New Delhi: Vedanta Resources on Monday announced the appointment of Sukanti Ghosh as the President of Global Policy & Communications, Chairman’s Office effective December 4, 2023.

He will be driving the strategic communications and public policy initiatives for the Chairman office in support of the group’s vision to become a $100 billion global conglomerate.

Sukanti will be based out of the company’s London office.

He joins Vedanta with extensive experience in global policy, business consulting, advocacy and strategic communications across the United States, India, the broader South Asia region, and the Middle East over the past 33 years.

Notable amongst his former roles was his position as Senior Vice President and South Asia Practice lead at the Albright Stonebridge Group based in the United States and Managing Director of the India operations of APCO

Worldwide.

Earlier in his career, Sukanti held senior corporate affairs roles with Barclays Bank in India and BankMuscat in the Middle East.

Sukanti holds two Master’s degrees, the first from Jadavpur University in India and the second from the University of Lugano in Switzerland.