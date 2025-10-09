Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (POWERGRID) organised a session on ‘Stress Management and Yoga’ at its Corporate Centre, Gurugram. The session was conducted by Padma Shri Dr. H R Nagendra, Chancellor, S-VYASA (Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana). R K Tyagi, CMD, POWERGRID, felicitated the guests in presence of Naveen Srivastava, Director (Operations), Burra Vamsi Rama Mohan, Director (Projects), Naveen Kumar, CVO, along with senior officials of POWERGRID. Dr. H R Nagendra’s talk emphasized the role of holistic wellness in promoting a balanced and productive lifestyle.