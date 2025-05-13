STPI facilitates Indian Startups’ global leap to Silicon Valley, USA

New Delhi: The Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) has facilitated a landmark international exposure for 25 high-potential Indian startups through its Leap Ahead Global Connect initiative.

As part of this strategic push, these startups embarked on a transformative journey to Silicon Valley, USA, with 13 of them earning the prestigious TiE50 Awards—further cementing India’s rising stature in deep-tech and innovation.

Launched to bolster the Indian startup ecosystem, the Leap Ahead initiative rests on three foundational pillars: mentorship, funding, and global networking. Its Global Connect arm focuses on international immersion, helping Indian startups build connections, secure funding, and learn from the best in global tech hubs.

The program offered startup founders a series of high-impact experiences, including Fundraising Day and an intensive Startup Bootcamp. These sessions enabled direct pitching to top U.S. venture capitalists, interactions with leading domain experts, and the potential for cross-border collaborations. The startups also participated in TiEcon 2025—one of the largest global gatherings of tech leaders and entrepreneurs—held in California. The event featured a stellar lineup of speakers including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, and Intel’s Lip-Bu Tan.

STPI DGArvind Kumar said, “Through Leap Ahead Global Connect, we’re not just offering exposure—we’re building a bridge between Indian innovation and global markets,” he said. “Our goal is to empower startups to thrive globally by connecting them with investors, thought leaders, and strategic partners.” The 13 STPI-nurtured startups recognised at TiEcon were honored for their cutting-edge solutions in areas such as AI, IoT, and blockchain, reflecting India’s technological

evolution.