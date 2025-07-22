Stock markets rebound on buying in HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank

Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex surged by 442 points while Nifty closed above the 25,000 level on Monday following buying in blue-chip private banking shares HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank after their quarterly earnings.

Snapping the two-day falling streak, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 442.61 points or 0.54 per cent to settle at 82,200.34.

The 50-share NSE Nifty jumped 122.30 points or 0.49 per cent to 25,090.70.

Among Sensex firms, Eternal surged the most by 5.38 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Electronics, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Motors were also among the gainers.

Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever, TCS and ITC were also among the laggards.

The rupee depreciated 15 paise to close at 86.31 against the US dollar on Monday due to consistent dollar demand from oil importers.