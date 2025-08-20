Stock markets log gains for 5th day; Sensex climbs 213 points led by IT shares

Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex closed higher by 213 points on Wednesday, extending its rally to the fifth consecutive day on heavy buying in IT and FMCG shares. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 213.45 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 81,857.84 with 15 of its constituents ending higher and the rest with losses. During the day, it jumped 341.23 points or 0.41 per cent to 81,985.62. The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 69.90 points or 0.28 per cent to 25,050.55.

Among Sensex firms, Infosys surged the most by 3.88 per cent, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, which climbed 2.69 per cent. Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Eternal and HCL Tech were also among the gainers. However, Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors and Trent were among the laggards. Reliance Industries dropped over half a per cent, capping gains in the key index. "The Indian market sustained its positive momentum, supported by strong domestic inflows and favourable macro tailwinds. However, rich valuations and external risks, particularly the US tariffs and sanctions on purchase of Russian crude, continue to pose challenges. Hence, greater visibility on US trade policy and the path of earnings recovery will be critical. "Meanwhile, global sentiment is cautious ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes later today, with investor attention gradually shifting to the US Fed Chair’s speech at Jackson Hole this weekend, which is expected to provide clearer guidance on future policy direction," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said. The BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.39 per cent and smallcap index went up by 0.30 per cent.

Among BSE sectoral indices, BSE Focused IT jumped 2.70 per cent, IT (2.61 per cent), teck (2.22 per cent), FMCG (1.36 per cent), realty (1.04 per cent) and telecommunication (0.68 per cent). Bankex, oil & gas, financial services and energy were the laggards. “Today’s advance was largely supported by buying in large-cap IT stocks and steady domestic sentiment. In the absence of any major domestic triggers, global cues such as updates from the Jackson Hole symposium, geopolitical developments, and discussions in the GST Council meeting will remain on investors’ radar,” Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said. In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index settled lower while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended higher. Markets in Europe were trading on a mixed note. The US markets ended mostly lower on Tuesday. Investors turned their attention towards US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's forthcoming statements at the Jackson Hole Symposium and minutes from the Fed's recent meeting. Rising for the fourth trading day in a row on Tuesday, the Sensex edged higher by 370.64 points or 0.46 per cent to settle at 81,644.39. The Nifty climbed 103.70 points or 0.42 per cent to 24,980.65. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 634.26 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.14 per cent to USD 66.54 a barrel.