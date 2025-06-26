Stock markets log gains for 2nd day on global rally

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged nearly 1 per cent on Wednesday, powered by widespread buying and a positive trend in global equities amid easing tensions in the Middle East following a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

Besides, intense buying market heavyweights HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries supported domestic equities, traders said.

Extending its previous day’s rally, the 30-share Sensex jumped 700.40 points or 0.85 per cent to settle at 82,755.51. During the day, it surged 760.8 points or 0.92 per cent to 82,815.91.

As many as 2,821 stocks advanced while 1,207 declined and 134 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Similarly, the wider gauge NSE Nifty climbed 200.40 points or 0.80 per cent to 25,244.75.From the Sensex pack, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Power Grid, Tata Consultancy Services and Bharti Airtel were among the major gainers.

On the other hand, Bharat Electronics, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank were the laggards.The BSE smallcap gauge jumped 1.59 per cent, and the midcap index surged 0.63 per cent.

Among BSE sectoral indices, teck surged 1.69 per cent, BSE Focused IT (1.69 per cent), IT (1.68 per cent), telecommunication (1.42 per cent), consumer discretionary (1.26 per cent), consumer durables (1.26 per cent) and healthcare (1.11 per cent).

In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai’s SSE Composite index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng settled higher.

European markets were trading on a mixed note in mid-session trade.

US markets ended significantly higher on Tuesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.21 per cent to USD 67.95 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 5,266.01 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) bought stocks worth Rs 5,209.60 crore.

On Tuesday, the Sensex settled in the green, climbing 158.32 points or 0.19 per cent to 82,055.11. On similar lines, the Nifty rose by 72.45 points or 0.29 per cent to end at 25,044.35.