Stock markets fall for 2nd day amid soaring Middle East tensions

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Wednesday as soaring tensions in the Middle East and caution ahead of the US Fed interest rate decision hit investor sentiment. Surrendering its early gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 138.64 points or 0.17 per cent to close at 81,444.66. After a weak opening, the index hit a high of 81,858.97 in morning deals but failed to hold onto gains later. The barometer dipped 346.29 points or 0.42 per cent to hit a low of 81,237.01. The 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 41.35 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 24,812.05, marking its second day of losses.

Among Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, Bajaj Finserv and NTPC were the laggards. IndusInd Bank, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti were among the biggest gainers. "The domestic market failed to maintain the opening gains as the continuing tensions in the Middle East & volatility in oil prices dragged the overall sentiment. However, auto and consumer discretionary gained in expectations of a demand revival,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said. Israeli warplanes pounded Iran's capital overnight and into Wednesday as Iran launched a small barrage of missiles at Israel with no reports of casualties. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,482.77 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought equities worth Rs 8,207.19 crore in the previous trade. In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index settled in the positive territory while Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended lower. European markets were trading in the positive zone. US markets ended lower on Tuesday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude dropped 1.35 per cent to USD 75.42 a barrel. On Tuesday, the Sensex declined 212.85 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 81,583.30. The Nifty dropped 93.10 points or 0.37 per cent to 24,853.40