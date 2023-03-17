Stock markets extend gains in see-saw trade as metal & banking stocks sparkle

Mumbai: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty overcame bouts of volatility to settle in the green for the second straight session on Friday, propped up by robust demand for the metal, banking and financial stocks amid a firm trend in global equities.

In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 355.06 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 57,989.90. During the day, it hit a high of 58,178.94 and a low of 57,503.90.

The broader NSE Nifty gained 114.45 points or 0.67 per cent to end at 17,100.05.

HCL Tech led the Sensex gainers’ chart, spurting 3.58 per cent, followed by UltraCement, Nestle India, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and HDFC twins.

In contrast, ITC, Maruti, NTPC, Asian Paints and Sun Pharma were among the main laggards, shedding up to 1.51 per cent.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.29 per cent and smallcap index advanced 0.69 per

cent.

Markets were volatile and moved with a positive bias as investors resorted to select buying.

European indices and other Asian peers accumulated significant gains, which enthused local traders in a big way.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 1.16 per cent to $75.57 per barrel.

The rupee settled 17 paise higher at 82.59 against the US dollar on Friday.

India’s banking system is expected to remain unscathed from the troubles in Credit Suisse as it has a very small presence in the country, experts said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 282.06 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.