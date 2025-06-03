Stock markets end lower amid renewed global trade concerns

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty on Monday ended marginally lower, following sluggish trends in global markets amid renewed global trade concerns.

Besides, the Russian-Ukraine conflict, sharp jump in Brent crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows dented investors’ sentiment, experts noted.

After tumbling 796.75 points or 0.97 per cent to 80,654.26 in intra-day trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex witnessed volatile trends and later ended 77.26 points or 0.09 per cent lower at 81,373.75.

The NSE Nifty dipped 34.10 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 24,716.60. During the day, it dropped 224.55 points or 0.90 per cent to 24,526.15.

From the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Titan, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the biggest laggards.

On the other hand, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid, Eternal and Hindustan Unilever were among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 6,449.74 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.