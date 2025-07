Stock markets close lower; IT, oil shares drag

mumbai: Stock markets closed lower on Wednesday due to selling in IT and oil & gas shares as investors turned cautious ahead of the start of earnings season and mixed global trends.

Dragged by late selling, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 176.43 points or 0.21 per cent to settle at 83,536.08. During the day, it lost 330.23 points or 0.39 per cent to 83,382.28.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 46.40 points or 0.18 per cent to end at 25,476.10.

From the Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Bharat Electronics and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement and Power Grid were among the gainers. The US has extended the suspension of its April 2 reciprocal tariffs until August 1.

Shares of mining giant Vedanta dropped 3.38 per cent to end at Rs 440.80 on the BSE after US short seller Viceroy Research released a report charging billionaire Anil Agarwal’s mining conglomerate to be “financially unsustainable” and posing a severe risk to creditors.

Responding to the report, Vedanta in a statement said: “The report is a malicious combination of selective misinformation and baseless allegations to discredit the Group”.

“Markets traded in a volatile but in a narrow range and ended marginally lower, extending the ongoing consolidation phase. While the tariff-related concerns linger, the focus now shifts to the earnings season, with IT major, TCS, scheduled to announce its results on Thursday, July 10,” Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

The BSE SmallCap gauge climbed 0.45 per cent while midcap index dipped 0.05 per cent.

Among BSE sectoral indices, oil & gas dropped the most by 1.41 per cent. Metal (1.41 per cent), realty (1.40 per cent), BSE Focused IT (0.80 per cent), teck (0.71 per cent) and IT (0.67 per cent) were among the losers.

FMCG, auto, consumer durables, services, consumer discretionary and dinancial services were the gainers.