Stock market starts 2026 on positive note; Sensex climbs over 200 points

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty began the first trading session of 2026 on an optimistic note supported by steady buying by domestic institutional investors and strong gains in blue-chip Reliance Industries. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 223.54 points to 85,444.14 in early trade on Thursday. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 65.75 points to 26,195.35. From the 30-Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eternal, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro and UltraTech Cement were among the biggest gainers. ITC, Bharat Electronics, Trent and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

Asian markets were closed on Thursday. US markets ended lower on Wednesday. "Indian equity markets step into the first trading session of 2026 on a cautiously optimistic note, set against a globally quiet backdrop as most major international markets remain closed for New Year’s Day. With the US, Europe, and several Asian markets shut, global cues are limited and early liquidity is expected to remain thin. "As the session progresses, domestic participation is likely to improve, supported by steady DII inflows and the renewed optimism that typically accompanies the start of a new calendar year," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,597.38 crore on Wednesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 6,759.64 crore, according to exchange data. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.78 per cent to USD 60.85 per barrel. On Wednesday, the Sensex jumped 545.52 points or 0.64 per cent to settle at 85,220.60. The Nifty soared 190.75 points or 0.74 per cent to end at 26,129.60. In the entire 2025, the Sensex rallied 7,081.59 points or 9 per cent, and the Nifty zoomed 2,484.8 points or 10.50 per cent.