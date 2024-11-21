MillenniumPost
Steelmakers need to collaborate with IISc and IITs, says minister

BY PTI21 Nov 2024 5:44 PM GMT

Bengaluru: Union Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy has said that steelmakers need to collaborate with leading institutions like Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and IITs for research to create a globally-competitive and technologically-advanced steel industry.

He said India’s steel sector stands as the backbone of its industrial strength and a cornerstone of nation-building. “From skyscrapers to highways, railways to defence, steel powers our progress and fuels our ambitions.”

Speaking on the occasion of the National Metallurgists Awards ceremony here on Wednesday, he said: “To create a globally-competitive and technologically-advanced steel industry, our steelmakers need to collaborate with leading institutions like IISc and IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology) for research.”

Specialty steel, Kumaraswamy said, is also a crucial sector where research and innovation is the need of the hour.

The Minister said that under the leadership Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is on a path towards becoming a USD five trillion economy, and steel will remain at the heart of this transformation, showcasing India’s resilience and reinforcing its leadership on the global

stage.

PTI

