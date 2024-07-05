Steel Secretary visits NMDC’s new R&D centre

Hyderabad: Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Steel, visited NMDC’s new Research & Development (R&D) facility in Patancheru, Hyderabad on Friday.

The Steel Secretary reviewed the innovations, sustainable mineral processing technology, and future roadmap of the Research and Development wing. He was accompanied by Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge); Vinay Kumar, Director (Technical); V Suresh, Director (Commercial); B Vishwanath, CVO and senior officers from NMDC.

“NMDC’s R&D Centre will mark a new chapter in the field of mineral exploration and development, creating opportunities for sustainable and innovative technology to thrive. This leading-edge facility should serve as a gateway for international and domestic collaborations while bringing a futuristic approach to the Indian mining industry,” Nagendra Nath Sinha said

“NMDC strives to stay ahead of the curve by embracing innovation and building an ecosystem that empowers Responsible Mining. Our new R&D facility houses cutting-edge technology and is manned by a team of experts, committed to bring game changing interventions in ore beneficiation and mineral processing technology,” said Amitava

Mukherjee.