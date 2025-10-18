Steel Ministry’s Bharat Steel meet to focus on green steel ecosystem

New Delhi: Bharat Steel, the steel ministry’s flagship international conference-cum-exhibition on the steel ecosystem, will take place in New Delhi in April next year.

The event, expected to be attended by leaders of the global steel industry, will provide an ideal platform for the fraternity to collaborate, forge partnerships, and exchange ideas and knowledge to build a clean and resilient global steel ecosystem.

During the two-day event, industry leaders, policymakers, technology providers, investors, and other stakeholders will deliberate on championing further the cause of green steel, sustainable steelmaking, and the future of steel, in tune with the shifting demand towards cleaner and greener steel across geographies.

India is the first country to define green steel. The event will feature thematic sessions, sectoral roundtables, state & country roundtables, CEOs’ conference, technology showcases, buyer-seller meets, and extensive participation from both the primary and secondary steel sectors.

The Indian steel sector is geared up not only to enhance its capabilities but also to assume a leadership role in the global steel sector. India became the world’s second-largest steel-producing nation in 2018, replacing Japan in the global steel order.

The growth of the Indian steel industry, however, has been the most noticeable since then. Between FY20 and FY25, India’s crude steel production grew from 110 MT to 151 MT. From 205 MTPA in FY25, India’s production capacity is poised to reach 300 MTPA by 2030.

The target, however, is to take it to 500 MTPA by India’s centenary year of Independence in 2047.

The government has been supporting the industry with all possible means, not just to actualise the mega 500 MTPA target, but also to equip the sector to handhold the Global South, following the “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” philosophy. India is the only country to clock double-digit growth in steel consumption in recent times.

Demand growth in India is expected to be the world’s highest, both in 2025 and 2026, the World Steel Association projected recently.