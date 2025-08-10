Steel makers seek anti-dumping duty on cheap imports

New Delhi: The domestic stainless steel industry has filed a petition with the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) to consider anti-dumping duties on cheap imports, which are posing a challenge to local players, Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal has said.

The Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA), on behalf of the industry, has filed the application to investigate the dumping of stainless steel items in the domestic market from a select group of countries, Jindal said, adding that the industry is now waiting for the DGTR to begin its investigation.

Jindal said that the application was filed around the end of June. “DGTR also takes two to three months to start an investigation,” he added.

When asked if there is a need for a duty on an urgent basis in wake of global uncertainty amid US tariff moves, Jindal said, “Definitely...because for a very long time we have been suffering with substandard dumped material from countries like China, Vietnam, Indonesia, and looking at now absolutely these trade uncertainties globally, it’s definitely required to protect our borders, protect our homegrown companies.

“Situation is urgent because this is where the growth is coming. India is where the market is growing,” he said.

India’s stainless steel imports rose to 1.73 million tonnes in FY25, with China, Indonesia, Vietnam and South Korea being the major contributors to the shipments, as per the market research firm

BigMint.