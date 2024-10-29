Steel Authority of India launches Vigilance Awareness Week

New Delhi: Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Monday inaugurated the Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW), which will conclude on November 3, 2024- aiming to promote integrity, transparency, and ethical practices. The program commenced at SAIL’s Corporate Office with a ceremony where Chairman Amarendu Prakash, along with other directors and the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) SN Gupta, offered floral tributes to Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.

Following the tribute, Chairman Prakash administered the Integrity Pledge to the SAIL collective, emphasizing the importance of ethical behaviour in the organization’s culture. The VAW will feature a series of activities across SAIL plants and units, including slogan writing, quizzes, painting competitions, and interactive sessions, designed to reinforce ethical standards.

SAIL employees, family members, and students will participate in these activities, fostering a culture of integrity and transparency. Additionally, various outreach programs such as Gram Sabhas, vendor meets, and activities by Ethics Clubs in SAIL townships are being conducted to create awareness among stakeholders and school children.

Addressing the gathering, the Chairman also highlighted the significance of integrity, stating, “Integrity is not just about compliance; it is about building a culture where ethical behaviour is second nature. Our commitment to integrity and transparency is an important factor in driving our organization’s success.” SN Gupta, CVO, SAIL, underscored the need for reviewing existing systems and procedures to enhance transparency and accountability.