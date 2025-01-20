States join hands with Centre to present united colours of India at Davos

Davos: Putting aside their party affiliations, the Centre and states have come together in this skiing resort town, at least in terms of the space for their respective pavilions.

Two India pavilions, just a few blocks apart on the same side of the famous Promenade street, together house all lounges and meeting rooms for the union ministers, central government departments and state governments.

One has got pavilions of Kerala, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh. Apart from the delegation from these states, the second one has pavilions of Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Both pavilions will also host five union ministers at different times, while the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Invest India are also present -- the two agencies handling most of the country's presence here.

Industry body CII is also present with a large delegation of CEOs and other business leaders.

Among states, Kerala is ruled by the Left Front, Telangana by Congress, Uttar Pradesh by BJP, Andhra Pradesh by NDA with TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu as the chief minister, Maharashtra by BJP-led Mahayuti and Tamil Nadu by DMK-led UPA alliance.

Union ministers attending the WEF Annual Meeting also come from different parties. Ashwini Vaishnaw and CR Patil come from BJP, Chirag Paswan from LJP (Ram Vilas), Jayant Chaudhary from RLD and K Ram Mohan Naidu from TDP.

Indian companies present here include Tata group's TCS, describing itself as a 'perpetually adaptive enterprise', as well as Wipro, Infosys and Tech Mahindra.

Several Indian leaders are scheduled to address the WEF summit, while several breakfast, lunch and dinner sessions are lined up on its sidelines with a significant Indian presence.

Participants and delegates were also looking forward to Indian delicacies and beverages throughout this week that began on a surprisingly sunny Monday.