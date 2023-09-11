State-run ITI Ltd develops own-branded PCs, wins many orders

New Delhi: State-run ITI Ltd on Monday said it has developed its own branded laptop and micro PC of global quality standards and has won many orders for the same competing against MNC brands.

The central PSU has designed both products, branded as SMAASH, in association with Intel Corporation with which an MoU has been signed for design and manufacturing, ITI said in an exchange filing. The products are equipped with i3, i5, i7 and other microprocessor series of Intel Corp.

“Branded as SMAASH’, the products have already been deployed in the market, and ITI Limited has won many tenders competing against MNC brands like Acer, HP, Dell and Lenovo,” ITI said. “ITI Limited has recently won two tenders from KITE- Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education and has supplied around 9,000 laptops to the government schools in Kerala,” it added.

The company said that more than 12,000 SMAASH PCs have been deployed and are successfully performing at various customer sites.

“One of the solutions that ITI Limited offers is the SMAASH PCs with solar solutions. The SMAASH PCs are highly compatible with solar solutions since they take DC input,” the company said.

Their Micro PC is a ‘green’ solution product which consumes less power as compared to conventional PCs, is of small size, has no moving parts like fan, and has a long life - hence reducing electricity, cost, and workspace.