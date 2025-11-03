State Bank launches ‘SBI-STAR’ to honour employees beyond work

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, has launched SBI STAR (Staff Talent Acknowledgement & Recognition), an annual award programme to honour employees for excellence beyond their professional roles.

The initiative aims to celebrate outstanding talent in areas such as arts, literature, sports, culture, social work, and environmental initiatives, reflecting SBI’s commitment to holistic employee engagement and well-being, the bank said in a statement.

SBI Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty said the programme recognises that employees should be appreciated not just for professional achievements but also for their personal passions and contributions to society. “SBI values its people in their entirety — as professionals, creators, and citizens making a difference,” he added.

The bank cited several examples of employees who have demonstrated exceptional talent, including Pratiksha Tondwalkar, who rose to AGM while pursuing her academic goals; Sanvli, a visually impaired clerk inspiring her peers; Tarachand Agarwal, who cleared the CA exam at 71; and Illuri Ajay Kumar Reddy, a partially blind officer who captained India’s Blind Cricket Team to five World Cup victories and is the only blind cricketer to receive the Arjuna Award.

According to SBI, such stories exemplify creativity, perseverance, and initiative that enrich both individuals and the organisation.

The SBI STAR framework features a fair and transparent selection process, allowing self-nominations evaluated by respective circles or verticals, with final selections made by the Corporate Centre in Mumbai.

Through this initiative, SBI aims to strengthen its culture of recognition, motivation, and pride among its 2.45 lakh employees — the largest workforce in India’s banking and financial services sector.