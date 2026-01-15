Stanlow refinery: Essar Energy Transition posts ‘record’ domestic sales

New Delhi: Essar Energy Transition reported record domestic fuel sales in 2025 at its Stanlow refinery in northwest England, marking its strongest performance since Essar acquired the site in 2011 and underscoring the refinery’s role in the UK energy security.

The company, in a statement, said operational throughput rose 8 per cent year-on-year, with dispatch volumes from the Stanlow gantry approaching all-time highs, despite challenges of a major infrastructure transition. Growth was driven by the strong UK demand for refined products and a pan-UK supply strategy that expanded market share across key segments.

Retail and aviation businesses recorded sharp gains during the year. Essar expanded its branded retail forecourt network to 58 sites and now supplies fuel to more than 100 dealer-owned forecourts nationwide, supported by a price-drop campaign launched in December.

In aviation, the company widened its footprint to directly supply fuel at 10 major UK airports.

Fuel supply resilience was strengthened through strategic distribution hubs at Kingsbury, Northampton, Grangemouth, Oikos and Grays, enabling Essar to respond to urgent demand from rail, bus and commercial transport operators, following the closure of two of the UK’s six refineries in 2025. The year also saw a USD 100 million refinery turnaround - part of a broader USD 350 million investment programme - which lifted throughput capacity by around 8 per cent and included installation of the UK’s first hydrogen-ready furnace, advancing the site’s decarbonisation pathway.